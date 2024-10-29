Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.96 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.44. The stock has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

