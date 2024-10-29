Motiv8 Investments LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

