Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,476 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 27,895.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,244,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,492 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,439,000 after acquiring an additional 786,031 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 900.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 751,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,879 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

