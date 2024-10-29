Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 366,266 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of FTI opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

