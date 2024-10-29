MRC Global (MRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRC opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

