MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Lowered to $73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.74 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $16,571,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

