Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $75.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

