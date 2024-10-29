National Bank Financial Boosts Earnings Estimates for Winpak

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winpak in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winpak’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Winpak and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Winpak from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE WPK opened at C$49.29 on Monday. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$37.71 and a 1-year high of C$49.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

