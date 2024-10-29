National Bank Financial Forecasts Capital Power Q3 Earnings

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.44.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$50.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$52.44. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

