New World Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New World Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $519.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day moving average of $273.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

