Noble Financial Issues Negative Estimate for RAIL Earnings

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Noble Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FreightCar America in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

FreightCar America Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.02.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,367.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at $745,367.93. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,594.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FreightCar America by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

