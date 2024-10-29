NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 1,518 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.15 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

