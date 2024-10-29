NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 1,518 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VTV opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.15 and a 1-year high of $178.18.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
