NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $281,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,686,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,436.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 399,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 383,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

