NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,309,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 830.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 914,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 921,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 160,977 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 648,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 544,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,514 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Commerce

About Heritage Commerce

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.