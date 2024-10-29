Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after buying an additional 1,796,635 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $98,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.28. The company has a market cap of $504.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

