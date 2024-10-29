NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $65,830,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $3,089,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $249.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

