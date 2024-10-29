OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Buys 91 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 336.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 363,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.96 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

