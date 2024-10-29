Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 859 808 1350 23 2.18

Valuation and Earnings

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.46%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -5.05 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $560.30 million $6.13 million -106.17

Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -1,887.50% -40.52% -25.94%

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.