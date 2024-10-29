Oshkosh (OSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY24 guidance at approx $11.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 11.750-11.750 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $86.37 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.96.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Earnings History for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

