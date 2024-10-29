Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $184.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.44. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paylocity from $156.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

