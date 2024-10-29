PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

