Paysign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Paysign has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. On average, analysts expect Paysign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paysign Trading Up 2.0 %
PAYS stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Paysign has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.96.
About Paysign
Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.
