Paysign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Paysign has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. On average, analysts expect Paysign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAYS stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Paysign has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,090,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,724,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,724,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $131,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,336,886 shares in the company, valued at $34,173,002.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,169 shares of company stock worth $1,477,487. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

