Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

PSO stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Pearson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pearson by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Pearson by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Pearson by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pearson by 88.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

