PFG Investments LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $286.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $294.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

