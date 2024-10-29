PFG Investments LLC Acquires 301 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Clorox by 13,547.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 436,891 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 424.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,390,000 after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 26.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after buying an additional 184,847 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.