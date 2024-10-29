PFG Investments LLC Acquires 851 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,583,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 53,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 94,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

