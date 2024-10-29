PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,936 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

