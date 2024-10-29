PFG Investments LLC Buys 81 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $336.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.85 and its 200 day moving average is $307.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.43.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

