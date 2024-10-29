PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

