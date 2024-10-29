PFG Investments LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $782.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

