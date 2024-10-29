PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $417.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.14.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

