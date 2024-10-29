PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

