PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 461,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

