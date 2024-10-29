PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 22.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 307,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

