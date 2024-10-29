PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,650.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PPA stock opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

