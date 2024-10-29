PFG Investments LLC Sells 313 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

