Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $109.86 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

