Piper Sandler Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $330.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Boston Beer Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

NYSE:SAM opened at $304.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.27. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $371.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 323.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $45,150,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

