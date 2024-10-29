Piper Sandler Increases Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target to $27.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Univest Financial

Univest Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Univest Financial stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.85. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,328.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Univest Financial news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,328.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $130,553.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,876.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,713.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 212.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11,533.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.