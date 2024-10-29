Piper Sandler Raises First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target to $22.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MYFW has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $19.02 on Monday. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $107,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,165.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

