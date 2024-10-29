Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,137.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock worth $2,541,394 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Plexus by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.89. Plexus has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.73.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

