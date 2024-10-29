Pointe Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $895.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $919.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $864.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $851.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

