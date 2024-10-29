Premier (PINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance at 1.16-1.28 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. Premier has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $90,038.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,449.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,900 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,860. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $90,038.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,449.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,991. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

