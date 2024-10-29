Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,763 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,800,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,920,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JD stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

