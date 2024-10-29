Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,529,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.