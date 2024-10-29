Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

