Q3 Earnings Forecast for Boise Cascade Issued By DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boise Cascade in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $9.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

BCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NYSE:BCC opened at $138.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $154.67. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average of $132.77.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 500.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 26.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

