Q3 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.81. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $23.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.62 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $482.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.20. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $350.55 and a 52-week high of $552.30.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

