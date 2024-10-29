Q3 EPS Estimate for Great-West Lifeco Boosted by Analyst

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$47.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$37.47 and a twelve month high of C$47.76.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

