Q3 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Lowered by Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.54.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$14.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.62. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.97.

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

